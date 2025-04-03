The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Sells $261,713.40 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $261,713.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,152.32. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $78.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $84.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.28.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

