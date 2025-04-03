The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $60.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BILL has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.94.

Get BILL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BILL

BILL Stock Performance

BILL stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BILL has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,685.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.74.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in BILL by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.