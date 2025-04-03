The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Boosted by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at $580,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR opened at $281.38 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $201.34 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $264.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Progressive from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $46,241.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,042.20. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total transaction of $2,759,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,199,142.56. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,255 shares of company stock valued at $17,250,271 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

