The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Short Interest Up 21.0% in March

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 3,290,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 902,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 5.3 %

SMG stock opened at $54.87 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $53.37 and a 1-year high of $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.57 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.19.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -550.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 142,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $10,213,973.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,463.60. This represents a 61.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian E. Sandoval sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $99,646.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,748.54. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,937 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,275. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

