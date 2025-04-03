Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Raised to C$0.35

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Acumen Capital from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TWM. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.10 to C$0.15 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.53.

Shares of TSE:TWM opened at C$0.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.86. The company has a market cap of C$120.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

