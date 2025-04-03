Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 4,487,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 30,362,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.70.

Tilray Trading Down 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $593.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.34 million. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 778,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 166,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 126,507 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 197,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 68,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,964,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 286,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Tilray by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

