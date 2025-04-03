Timken (NYSE:TKR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.50 and last traded at $67.93, with a volume of 131906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,091.50. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Timken by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 25,983.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

