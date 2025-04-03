TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” Rating

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $128.00. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $124.99 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.65 and a 200 day moving average of $120.31.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.