Top Biotech Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 3rd

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares in companies that operate within the biotechnology sector, primarily focused on developing innovative therapies, diagnostic tools, and other products that leverage biological processes. These stocks are known for their high growth potential and volatility, often influenced by scientific breakthroughs, regulatory approvals, and market trends in healthcare advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,080. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $359.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $15.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $473.48. The company had a trading volume of 948,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,844. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $536.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.69. The company has a market capitalization of $178.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $473.71 and a 1 year high of $627.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

VRTX stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $484.46. 714,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,206. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $479.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.81. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The company has a market capitalization of $124.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

