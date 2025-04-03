Top Space Stocks To Consider – April 2nd

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Boeing are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of companies that operate within the space industry, including satellite manufacturers, launch service providers, and firms involved in space exploration and technology development. These stocks enable investors to participate in the growth of the emerging space economy, which is driven by innovations in technology and increased interest from both public and private sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.30. 13,126,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,329,782. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $147.22 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $534.30. 1,961,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,879,470. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $537.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $494.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.14.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $168.82. 3,523,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,774,515. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.36. Boeing has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $196.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.53.

