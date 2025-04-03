Top Value Stocks To Follow Today – April 3rd

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Intel, Berkshire Hathaway, Dell Technologies, and Citigroup are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that tend to trade at lower prices relative to their fundamental metrics, such as earnings, dividends, or book value. Investors typically consider these stocks undervalued and believe that their market prices will eventually rise to reflect their intrinsic worth, offering potential for long-term gains and stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $5.42 on Thursday, reaching $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 109,450,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,160,239. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $4.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 82,644,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,388,909. The company has a market capitalization of $282.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96. Bank of America has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $48.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $17.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,532,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,377,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

INTC traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 107,414,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,200,433. The firm has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $533.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,108,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,068. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $17.12 on Thursday, hitting $78.21. 24,192,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,300,572. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $179.70.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C stock traded down $8.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.05. 28,514,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,866,574. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.01.

