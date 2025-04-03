Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 403.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,519,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,634,249 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $768,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,397,643,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031,178 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Tractor Supply by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,258,000 after buying an additional 19,048,385 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,932,000 after buying an additional 17,834,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 391.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,821,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $574,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617,869 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,792.03. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $494,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,876.37. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.64. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.