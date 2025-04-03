Traders Purchase High Volume of PACS Group Call Options (NYSE:PACS)

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,936 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 192% compared to the typical volume of 1,006 call options.
Institutional Trading of PACS Group
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in PACS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the third quarter worth about $251,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in PACS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000.
PACS Group Stock Performance
PACS opened at $10.23 on Thursday. PACS Group has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PACS
About PACS Group
PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PACS Group
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Tesla Stock: What To Expect With Their Delivery Numbers Report
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- First Watch Restaurant Group: A First-Rate Small-Cap Growth Stock
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Rocket Lab: $5.6 Billion Defense Contract Fuels RKLB’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.