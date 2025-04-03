Traders Purchase High Volume of PACS Group Call Options (NYSE:PACS)

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,936 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 192% compared to the typical volume of 1,006 call options.

Institutional Trading of PACS Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in PACS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the third quarter worth about $251,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in PACS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

PACS Group Stock Performance

PACS opened at $10.23 on Thursday. PACS Group has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of PACS Group from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PACS Group from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of PACS Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About PACS Group

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Featured Articles

