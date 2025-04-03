Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 10,866 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 360% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,363 put options.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America downgraded shares of HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.68.

NYSE:HUYA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.29. 553,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,623. HUYA has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $6.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.63 million, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.72.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 42.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. HUYA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,766.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 4,396.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 164,112 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 758,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 302,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd acquired a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

