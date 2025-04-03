Treatt (LON:TET) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 312.16 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 316.50 ($4.11), with a volume of 158164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 331 ($4.30).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.44) price objective on shares of Treatt in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

The firm has a market cap of £191.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 394.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 435.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a GBX 5.81 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Treatt’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

We are a trusted ingredients manufacturer and solutions provider to the global flavour, fragrance and consumer goods markets from our bases in the UK, the US and China. We take pride in developing the ingredient solutions of the future and are supported by a global operational infrastructure that delivers results.

