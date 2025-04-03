Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 152,905 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 177.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,905 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,175,000 after acquiring an additional 133,938 shares during the period. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Genpact by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,320,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,111 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,203,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,560,000 after buying an additional 55,771 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,125.06. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE G opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.31. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. Research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

