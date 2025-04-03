Trexquant Investment LP Buys 2,441 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Autoliv by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,378,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,259,000 after acquiring an additional 59,592 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,023,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,035,000 after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 995,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Lancaster Investment Management raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 568,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,350,000 after buying an additional 85,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Autoliv by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,111,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $569,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,062.30. The trade was a 19.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $178,839.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,218.59. This trade represents a 19.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at $90.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.55 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.49.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.70%.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

