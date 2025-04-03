Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,216 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,985,000 after acquiring an additional 87,857 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 460.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 66,638 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 666,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,199,000 after purchasing an additional 234,410 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,207,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,961,000 after buying an additional 175,047 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $48.46 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Dynatrace news, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $2,132,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 339,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,194.20. This trade represents a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $2,456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,700,171.28. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 target price on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.