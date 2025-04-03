Trexquant Investment LP Has $10.84 Million Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 143.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,623 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Pegasystems by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $211,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,043.58. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $2,437,470.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,308,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,353,860.68. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,791 shares of company stock worth $5,995,054 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.36.

Pegasystems Price Performance

PEGA stock opened at $72.19 on Thursday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average is $85.74.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

