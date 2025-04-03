Trexquant Investment LP Has $9.06 Million Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219,768 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 468.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $457,552.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,464.53. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Slobodow sold 11,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $275,294.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,408.48. The trade was a 60.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

