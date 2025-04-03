Trexquant Investment LP Invests $12.51 Million in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 63.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total value of $1,136,245.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $337.43 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $245.04 and a fifty-two week high of $344.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -368.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

