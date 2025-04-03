Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 554,814 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,814 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 555.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

