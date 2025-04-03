Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 75,053 Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Astera Labs by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 350,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $31,389,366.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,353,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,675,659.05. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 125,800 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $10,382,274.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,157,292.26. The trade was a 34.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 570,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,242,702.

Astera Labs Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $64.08 on Thursday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.61.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ALAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities upgraded Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.77.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

