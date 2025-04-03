Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Acquired by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 562.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $32.46 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

