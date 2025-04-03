Trifast (LON:TRI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.84), with a volume of 25791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.87).

Trifast Trading Down 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 72.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Trifast Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trifast

Trifast Company Profile

In other news, insider Nicholas Mills bought 347,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £239,775 ($311,355.67). Also, insider Iain Percival acquired 63,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £49,552.62 ($64,345.70). Insiders bought a total of 751,029 shares of company stock valued at $56,612,762 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Trifast plc (LSE Main listing: symbol: TRI)

Founded in 1973, Trifast is a leading international specialist in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality industrial fastenings. From locations across key regions in the UK & Ireland, Asia, Europe, and North America, the Group supplies customers in c.70 countries across a wide range of industries, including automotive, smart infrastructure and medical equipment.

Through our Engineering application expertise we deliver comprehensive support to our OEM and Tier 1 customers across every requirement, from concept design through to technical engineering consultancy, manufacturing, supply management and global logistics.

