Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.52 and last traded at $51.86, with a volume of 79453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Triumph Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average of $83.03.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Triumph Financial by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

