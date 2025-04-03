Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Up 5.6% – Still a Buy?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $20.64. Approximately 1,718,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 15,938,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.
Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Down 4.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 45.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85.
In other news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $431,709.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,828.50. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,014.73. This trade represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.
