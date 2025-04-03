TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Update

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 433,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Several analysts recently commented on TCRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on TScan Therapeutics from $14.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $71.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.91. TScan Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $9.69.
TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,188.88% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.
