TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Update

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 433,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TCRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on TScan Therapeutics from $14.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in TScan Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in TScan Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 115,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $71.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.91. TScan Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $9.69.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,188.88% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

