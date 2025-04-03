Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citizens Jmp downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.41.

UBER traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.74. 5,734,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,043,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

