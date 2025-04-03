Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 926.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,268 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $37,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ubiquiti

In other news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total transaction of $347,990.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,407.16. This represents a 28.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $325.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.07. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $469.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 296.82% and a net margin of 20.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Further Reading

