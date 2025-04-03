United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA) Short Interest Down 14.7% in March

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,900 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 582,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Maritime
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.25% of United Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Maritime Stock Down 2.2 %
USEA stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $11.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. United Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $2.90.
United Maritime Cuts Dividend
United Maritime Company Profile
United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.
