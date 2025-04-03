Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,606 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Raymond James accounts for about 0.5% of Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Raymond James by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1,142.1% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Raymond James by 80.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Raymond James Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $142.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $104.24 and a 1-year high of $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

