Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Invests $298,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $88.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

