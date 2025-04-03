Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUMA shares. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Humacyte Stock Down 2.0 %

HUMA opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

