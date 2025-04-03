Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $175,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 472,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

LOW stock opened at $235.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.94. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.35.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

