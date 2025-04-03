Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSMO. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 68.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $63.70 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.16.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.