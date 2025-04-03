URU Metals (LON:URU) Trading 12.5% Higher – Here’s Why

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Approximately 184,176 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 93,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

URU Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £66,000.00, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 137.08.

About URU Metals

URU Metals Limited is involved in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.

