UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UWMC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of UWM in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UWM by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 197,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in UWM by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 699,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 62,978 shares during the last quarter. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UWMC opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. UWM has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $560.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that UWM will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

