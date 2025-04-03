Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $115.41 and last traded at $116.14, with a volume of 5231803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.67.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.30.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,886,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

