VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $197.46 and last traded at $198.88, with a volume of 5506428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.09.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 8.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

