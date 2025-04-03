Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSGX. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VSGX stock opened at $59.17 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.3894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

