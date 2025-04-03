Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.6% of Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $551.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $478.25 and a 12 month high of $648.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $595.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.7294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

