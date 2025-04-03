Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Lowered by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,743,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starr Indemnity & Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,020,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $261.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $234.18 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The company has a market cap of $259.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

