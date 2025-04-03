Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3,363.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226,301 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $102,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 606.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,785,000 after purchasing an additional 45,329 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,973,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,858,000 after purchasing an additional 87,421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.7 %

VONV stock opened at $83.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $74.11 and a twelve month high of $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.82.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

