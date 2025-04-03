Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 249,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,675 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,192,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $81.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $77.35 and a 1-year high of $99.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

