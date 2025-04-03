Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,246,114 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 807% from the previous session’s volume of 1,239,922 shares.The stock last traded at $50.09 and had previously closed at $49.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average is $48.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0978 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,687,651,000 after acquiring an additional 922,650,274 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567,654 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,171,000 after purchasing an additional 737,805 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

