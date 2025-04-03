Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.83 and last traded at $79.83, with a volume of 39519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.14.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.19.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.2807 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
