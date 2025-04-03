Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.83 and last traded at $79.83, with a volume of 39519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.14.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.2807 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,157,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. FSA Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,230,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,638,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,747,000.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

