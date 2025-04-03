Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $75.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

