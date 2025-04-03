Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stake Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,549 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $36,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,005 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,168,000 after buying an additional 183,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 322,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,897,000 after acquiring an additional 27,525 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $117.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.70. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $123.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.