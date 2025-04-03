Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 252732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 9.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $69,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,173.46. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $29,676,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,373,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,748,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after acquiring an additional 531,821 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 432,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 318,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 194,495 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

